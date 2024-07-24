Kalki Promotions, A Case Study!

Big-budget movies come with a hefty price tag, mind-blowing special effects, and A-list actors are expensive.

To justify these costs, production houses go all out to ensure audiences flock to theaters on opening day, which means crafting an unforgettable marketing blitz.

However, many still follow the conventional way of movie promotions by doing rigorous publicity activities, and coming up with one or the other updates at regular intervals of time.

That’s not the case with Kalki 2898 AD. But the unconventional promotions have now become a case study for many upcoming high-budget movies.

Initially, the makers faced backlash for not promoting the movie in regular format and for not conducting many promotional events. Instead, they introduced the futuristic AI-powered vehicle named Bujji.

Bujji has captured the imagination of fans and car enthusiasts alike. People of all age groups were keen to take a selfie with the swanky car.

The makers then released an animated series named B & B (Bujji & Bhairava) which was a silent hit and is still trending on Amazon Prime Video and got a record number of views, beating many superhit TV shows.

While the first trailer showed the premise and the grand world-building, the release trailer presented the emotions and other aspects of the movie.

Kalki 2898 AD special merchandise and Bujji toy cars were also sold in record numbers. Interestingly, the audience came in Kalki merchandise, expressing their enthusiasm for the movie.

The unconventional and innovative way of promotions worked wonders for Kalki 2898 AD which was opened to earth-shattering collections.

Kalki 2898 AD already broke many box office records in domestic and overseas markets. The movie which crossed 1000 Cr mark is still raking moolah in its fourth week.

