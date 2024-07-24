Intimate Video From #BiggBoss Is Fake?

A video clip featuring #BiggBossOTT contestants Armaan Mali and his second wife Kritika Malik from the show started to go viral on the internet for its obsenity.

And the issue gained attention when Shiv Sena party member Dr. Manisha Kayande filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police about how this show it could negatively influence younger viewers. She called for a ban on the show, raising concerns about the impact of reality TV content in India.

And now, JioCinema has responded to the controversy involving the alleged intimate video of Armaan Malik Kritika. The platform has stated that the video circulating online is fake and has been edited to appear inappropriate.

JioCinema assured viewers that no such content was shown during the actual airing of Bigg Boss OTT. Further, the streaming giant stated that the clip in question is manipulated and does not reflect what was actually shown on the program.

They are said to be investigating where the fake video came from and plan to take legal action against those responsible for creating and sharing it. JioCinema’s quick response to the fake video is terrific, but how would that make people believe that there is obsenity inside #BiggBoss house is something to be seen.

