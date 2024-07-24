Balakrishna To Find Replacement For Thaman?

Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently working with director Bobby on NBK109. The actor will next work with Boyapati Srinu on a prestigious film. The project is confirmed, but it has not been announced officially yet. Meanwhile, there is an interesting rumor surrounding the film.

The unit is contemplating not repeating Thaman for the fifth consecutive film of Balakrishna and is considering Harshavardhan Rameshwar. He gained fame for scoring the BGM for Arjun Reddy and then Animal. In between, he worked on other films as well, but they did not bring him a big name.

Although no official announcement has been made, the saying “there’s no smoke without fire” suggests that this speculation holds weight. Boyapati Seenu has crafted an impressive script for Akhanda 2, NBK110. The second part will focus more on the Aghora character.

Since Balakrishna will be occupied for the next two months, the start date for regular shooting has not been decided. Given the blockbuster success of their previous collaborations, Simha, Legend, and Akhanda, there is a significant buzz about this project in business circles.

Tags Balakrishna Boyapati NBK110 S Thaman

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯