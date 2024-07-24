Dhanush Faces Trolls By Netizens

Dhanush is a talented actor from Kollywood who gained recognition in Bollywood as well. The actor is not new to controversies, and now, he is facing one for his speech during the audio launch of his next directorial, Raayan.

While speaking at the event, Dhanush shared a story about buying a luxurious house in Poes Gardens, a posh area in Chennai, reportedly worth Rs. 150 crores. He recounted how, at 16, he visited Poes Gardens with a friend to see Rajinikanth’s house and noticed people gathered near Jayalalithaa’s house. He expressed his dream from that day to own a house in the area.

After this speech went viral, many started trolling Dhanush that he was just trying to mimic the life of Rajinikanth and also mimicking Superstar’s famous story about a Fiat car. They argue that Dhanush wasn’t from a poor background, pointing out that both his father and brother are well-established in the film industry by the time he made his debut. The netizens feel that Dhanush’s portrayal of his humble beginnings is exaggerated.

On the other hand, Dhanush’s supporters argue that his story, though perhaps embellished, isn’t fundamentally wrong. They emphasize that many successful people, regardless of their background, have dreams and aspirations.

Post divorce, Dhanush is being targeted constantly online by some netizens.

Tags Dhanush Dhanush Raayan Dhanush Rajinikanth

