Prashanth Neel With Ajith— Real Or Rumour?

Rumors are swirling about a potential collaboration between popular Tamil star Ajith Kumar and filmmaker Prashanth Neel, known for his work on the KGF series. Reports suggest that they may work together on not just one, but two films. One of these films is expected to be a standalone project, while the other could be linked to the KGF universe, possibly paving the way for KGF 3.

According to various sources, the two had a meeting recently, where Prashanth Neel expressed his interest in Ajith’s participation over the next three years. The first film, tentatively titled #AK64, is set to begin filming in 2025 and is expected to be released in 2026. Hombale Films, the production company behind the KGF franchise, is reportedly backing both projects.

While the excitement builds among fans, it is important to note that there has been no official confirmation from either Prashanth Neel or Hombale Films regarding these collaborations. Speculation continues, with some reports suggesting that these plans might affect Neel’s upcoming project, Jr NTR’s Dragon, which is scheduled to start filming in October 2024.

Reports are doing rounds that Prashanth would first wrap “Dragon”, kickstarting the shoot from October 2024, and then proceeds to other projects. Coming to Ajith, as of now, he is busy with his projects including Vidaa Muyarchi, which is set to release later this year, and Good Bad Ugly, expected for a Pongal 2025 release.

