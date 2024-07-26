Ram And Kavya, Kya Lafda?

Double ISMART is one of the highly-anticipated movies that generated a lot of enthusiasm with its promotional content. The teaser, followed by a couple of songs added excitement for the movie starring Ram Pothineni and directed by Puri Jagannadh.

Here is the update about the third single from this double mass action entertainer. The song Kya Lafda will be out on July 29th. The announcement poster features Ram and Kavya Thapar in a romantic mood. The music for the movie is provided by Mani Sharma.

Double ISMART is produced by Puri Connects on a high budget and the movie has done phenomenal pre-release business. Co-starring Sanjay Dutt in a pivotal role, the movie will have a Pan India release on August 15th.

