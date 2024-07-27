Talented Actor Signs a Biggie!!

Allari Naresh, who is choosing unique concept films has joined hands with popular production house Sithara Entertainments for their Production No. 29. Meher Tej, “Family Drama” fame is writing and directing this one.

The team has officially started the film on 27th July, with the Pooja Ceremony. Ruhani Sharma will be playing an important role and shooting will begin from next week.

Ghibran is composing music while Jiju Sunny will handle the Cinematography. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, respectively, are producing the film. Venkat Upputuri is co-producing it.

With a unique concept poster during announcement the makers have managed to create huge intrigue towards the project and they promise a great theatrical experience with this one. More details to be announced soon.

