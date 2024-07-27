Sundeep Kishan, A Surprise Package In Raayan

After Captain Miller, Sundeep Kishan got to work with Dhanush again in the latter’s 50th movie Raayan.

This is the second directorial venture for Dhanush and many thought Sundeep’s role would be short-lived like that in Captain Miller.

However, Sundeep Kishan’s character is the biggest surprise package in Raayan. He indeed appears more than Dhanush in the first half of the movie.

The role has grey shades and the twists revealed in the second half blow the minds of the audience.

While Dhanush looked very calm throughout the first half, Sundeep Kishan played the younger brother of the protagonist who is rage-filled. He also has a beautiful romantic number with Aparna Balamurali.

Sundeep Kishan is being praised not just by the Telugu audience, but by the Tamil audiences as well for his brilliant performance. His real potential as an actor was shown in the movie.

While Sundeep Kishan is already familiar to the Tamil audiences, The film Raayan helps him get more recognition in the neighbor state.

Tags Sundeep Kishan

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯