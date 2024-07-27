New Mom Amala Paul’s Film Gets Rave Reviews

Malayalam beauty Amala Paul recently became a mother, welcoming her first child with her husband Jagat Desai. While the exact delivery date has not been officially confirmed, reports suggest that it happened in the last week of May. And now, the new mom’s first release after pregnancy is turning out to be a winner at the box office.

Amala Paul’s new Malayalam film, “Level Cross,” is receiving a lot of praise from both critics and audiences. The movie, which features Amala alongside actor Asif Ali, is a mystery thriller that has caught the attention of many viewers. Critics and audiences are impressed with the performances and the gripping storyline, making it one of the must-watch films of the season. Amala’s strong acting and the film’s ability to keep the audience on the edge of their seats are being talked about now.

Released yesterday (July 26) Amala Paul’s “Level Cross” continues to gain popularity and we have to see if the film will succeed like a “Manjummel Boys” in the coming days. Presented by Drushyam director Jeethu Joseph, the film introduces his protege Arif Ayub as the director. Cut to the actress, she has recently shared success with Prithviraj’s “Goat Life” as well.

Tags Amala Paul

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯