SK’s Kubera: Dhanush Brings A Striking Authenticity

Even with introduction posters and videos, Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera generated a lot of interest. It’s Dhanush’s birthday today and the makers offered a special treat to his fans by revealing a new poster.

Dhanush brings a striking authenticity to his role with his portrayal of vulnerability and modesty, accentuated by his poignant and subtle appearance. He sports messy hair and a bushy beard.

The movie also stars Nagarjuna in a significant role, whereas Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady. The works related to the movie made under Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd. with Devi Sri Prasad scoring the music are progressing at a good pace.

The super hit talk for Dhanush’s Raayan will have a great impact on SK’s Kubera.

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯