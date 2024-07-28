Paris Olympics: India Opens Tally With Bronze Medal

22-year-old Manu Bhaker created history today in the Paris Olympics by winning a bronze medal in the women’s 10m air pistol event. She is the first Indian woman shooter to secure an Olympic medal. Manu was just 0.1 behind Republic of Korea’s Kim Yeji, who won the silver medal.

Oh Ye Jin, another shooter from the Republic of Korea, won the Gold Medal. Manu Bhaker achieved the third position in women’s 10m air pistol qualification rounds held on the first day, by scoring 580 points. She emerged as the first woman shooter in the last two decades to reach the Olympic final in an individual event.

The last time a woman qualified for the final of an individual event was in the 2004 Athens Olympics where Suma Shirur qualified for the 10m air rifle event final but couldn’t win a medal. This win is very special for Manu as she suffered a heartbreak in the last Tokyo Olympics when her pistol malfunctioned and she had to exit the women’s final event on an abrupt note.

Now, by claiming a bronze medal in Paris, Manu just proved that patience and perseverance can win you anything.

Manu Bhaker became the fifth Indian shooter to secure an Olympic medal, following in the footsteps of Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (Silver, Men’s double trap, Athens 2004), Abhinav Bindra (Gold, Men’s 10m air rifle, Beijing 2008), Vijay Kumar (Silver, Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol, London 2012), and Gagan Narang (Bronze, Men’s 10m air rifle, London 2012).

Wishes are pouring in for Manu from all corners of the country. Fans, celebrities and political leaders are congratulating her on this landmark victory.

