RT’s Mr Bachchan Teaser: Honesty, Attitude & Entertainment

After the initial excitement generated by the glimpse and the first two songs, the makers of the film Mr Bachchan in the blockbuster combination of Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and the Mass Maker Harish Shankar have now unveiled the film’s teaser.

The teaser kicks off on an interesting note with a conversation between two people about TDK cassettes and songs of Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna. It then transitions into a heartfelt romantic scene between Ravi Teja and Bhagyashri Borse, before diving into the high-stakes world of the protagonist as an income tax officer battling a powerful adversary.

Set in a period setting, the film blends nostalgic elements with engaging storytelling. Ravi Teja’s energetic portrayal and Bhagyashri Borse’s charm are central to the teaser, while the intense confrontation with Jagapathi Babu adds a dramatic edge. The inclusion of comedic moments promises additional laughter.

The visuals captured by Ayananka Bose are quite arresting, while Mickey J Meyer’s background score is compelling. The production values are first class. On the whole, the teaser is a dose of Entertainment, Honesty and Attitude, that we are going to witness in cinemas in nearly a couple of weeks.

The film produced by TG Vishwa Prasad on People Media Factory is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on August 15th.

