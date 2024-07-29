Raja Saab Glimpse – A Horror Romantic Comedy

Pan-Indian Rebel Star Prabhas is gearing up to charm audiences with his upcoming film, The Raja Saab directed by blockbuster filmmaker Maruthi. After the long wait, makers finally unveiled the film’s glimpse showcasing darling Prabhas in charismatic avatar.

The glimpse opens with Raja Saab making a stylish entrance on a bike, complemented by Thaman S’s stunning background score, which sets a pleasant and grand tone. As Prabhas’s charming look is gradually revealed, it’s a massive surprise for fans eager to see him at his best. Director Maruthi delivers an eye-catching experience in just 45 seconds of the glimpse.

The director also hints at what to expect from this romantic horror entertainer. The Pan-Indian film, featuring an ensemble cast, is slated for release in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi on April 10, 2024. It promises to be a major celebration for Prabhas fans

This captivating romantic horror entertainer is produced by the People Media Factory banner. National award-winning music composer Thaman S is crafting the film’s music. Karthik Palani oversees cinematography, and Kamal Kannan leads the VFX. Written and directed by Maruthi, ‘The Raja Saab’ is anticipated to transcend linguistic and genre boundaries.

