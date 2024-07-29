Producers Council’s Sensational Decisions Due To Dhanush

Today, the Tamil Producers Council has made a few sensational decisions and brought in some changes regarding signing the actors for the movies.

Many producers have the common complaint about actors that they were taking advances and not cooperating with the movie shooting and completion.

Tamil Producers Council decided to hold the shootings of the new movie after August 15. Only after the actors and technicians finish the pending films, will they be allowed to act in the newly signed movies.

From now on, actors’ call sheets will be made available for the new movies only after they complete their part in the ongoing movie.

The council also banned all the heroes and heroines from taking advances.

One of the main reasons behind the Producers’ council to go for these sensational decisions, seems to be actor Dhanush. There were a lot of complaints on Dhanush about the advances but not cooperating with the shoot.

Producers Council declared that any Dhanush movie will get a green signal only upon permission from the Council.

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯