Anirudh Excites Jr NTR Fans Big Time

“Devara: Part 1” is generating a lot of excitement among fans and audiences in India, especially those of Global Star Jr NTR. This Telugu film, directed by Koratala Siva, has been in production for over two years and is set to release in theatres on September 27, 2024.

As the release date approaches, fans are particularly eager for updates on the film’s music. The first song from the movie, titled “Fire Song,” was released to much fanfare. However, fans are now looking forward to the second single, which is rumoured to be a love song. Music composer Anirudh has fueled this anticipation with a recent tweet featuring the film’s title and music notes, sparking excitement among NTR’s followers. He has simply posted, “Devara” followed by music emojis, and that is enough for fans to get into celebration mode.

Other than “Kakli 2898 AD” which has already stunned the box office, “Devara” is the only big Telugu film that is hitting screens in 2024 if “Pushpa 2” and “Game Changer” miss the slot. That’s why there are lots of expectations and hopes for this movie.

