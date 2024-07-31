Double Ismart = Ismart Shankar; Right Equation? 

“DoubleIsmart” is generating buzz as it approaches its release date on August 15, 2024. This film is not a direct sequel to the 2019 hit “IsmartShankar,” but rather a franchise film that revisits the same universe. Fans have noticed that many moments and songs from the original film are being mirrored in “DoubleIsmart” as director Puri Jagan is trying to create a victorious equation here.

For instance, the popular song “Dhimaak Karaab” from “IsmartShankar” has a counterpart in “Maar Muntha,” while “Zindabad Zindabad” has been replaced with “Kya Lafda,” and the title song has a new version called “Steppamaar”. Looks like Puri Jagannadh is intentionally drawing parallels between the two films, leading to questions about whether the scenes will also reflect similar themes or situations. This approach has sparked curiosity among fans, as they wonder if the equation of moments like ‘DoubleIsmart = IsmartShankar’ will turn out to be ‘right’ or not.

As the release date approaches, many are eager to see how “DoubleIsmart” will balance nostalgia with fresh content. Featuring Ram Pothineni and Kavya Thapar in the leads, the film hits cinemas on August 15th.

Tags Double iSmart

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯