This Minister’s Work – A Relief To Commonman

The TDP coalition government has been keeping the public in a good stead, since it assumed charge a month ago. Several initiatives are being taken up to make the state ideal in its own way.

In one such move, the NDA government had once again slashed the prices of essentials, in the last one month. Civil supplies minister Nadendla Manohar announced that the government has taken a decision to reduce the cost of rice, toor dal and steamed rice. This is the second time that the prices of essentials have been reduced since the TDP coalition came to power.

The price of toor dal which is Rs 160 in the open market has been cut down to Rs 150 a kg, rice from Rs 48 to Rs 47, steamed rice from Rs 49 to Rs 48 a kg.

The slash is prices is expected to provide the much-needed relief to the common man. All the above essentials whose prices have been cut down would be supplied to the public through separate counters in Rythu Bazaars.

The minister has directed all the collectors to take measures for setting up the special counters.

The people’s huge mandate to the TDP coalition is reaping the right benefits, felt political observers.

Minister Manohar is being appreciated for this decision that would really fulfil the basic needs of public.

