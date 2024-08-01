What’s Public Talk On Raj Tarun-Lavanya Issue?

The ongoing controversy surrounding hero Raj Tarun and his ex-partner Lavanya has been a topic of intense public discussion. As she stormed into the gates of Prasad Labs other day, only to meet media over there and further allege that there were two abortions, many are wondering what actually is happening.

While some believe Lavanya is unnecessarily pursuing Raj Tarun to insult him and tarnish his reputation, others feel she has a genuine case. One perspective suggests that Lavanya’s previous legal troubles, including a 45-day jail sentence in a drugs case, might have prompted her to seek revenge against Raj Tarun. The argument is that she is using this opportunity to malign the actor’s image, despite his clarification that they mutually parted ways in 2017.

However, another view is that Lavanya has been silent all these years because she hoped Raj Tarun would reconcile with her. But when the actor reportedly started dating his co-star Malvi Malhotra, it triggered Lavanya to take legal action. She claims they were married in a temple, though the union was never legally formalized.

Lavanya’s emotional account of feeling abandoned and threatened by Raj Tarun, Malvi Malhotra, and their associates has resonated with some sections of the public. They believe her story of a decade-long relationship and the subsequent betrayal deserves a fair investigation.

However, the public drama, trial by media, and unwanted bashing by certain individuals have also been criticized as unnecessary and counterproductive. The case has garnered significant attention, with both Raj Tarun and Malvi Malhotra denying the allegations and claiming innocence.

As the Narsingi police continue their investigation, seeking further evidence and statements from both parties, the public remains divided on the merits of Lavanya’s complaint.

