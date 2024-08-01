Ram Pothineni’s Multistarrer With A Senior Hero

Ram Pothineni is coming with Double Ismart releasing in two weeks. Meanwhile, the actor has kept a surprise under wraps about his next.

RaPo teamed up with Mahesh Babu.P, the director of Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty for his next. The movie is said to be an emotional drama with a good dose of humor. Mythri Movie Makers is producing the movie. While this is a known part, there is a surprise in the form of a senior hero’s crucial role in the film.

According to the sources close to the team, a senior star hero will be appearing in an important lengthy role alongside Ram. In a way, it is going to be a multistarrer and it has to be seen if the makers want to reveal who the senior star hero is.

For now, Ram’s Double Ismart is gearing up for release on August 15.

Ram Pothineni

