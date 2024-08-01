Kalki Tickets @ 100, Making It More Accessible

To increase box office revenue for the film Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, the producers have decided to set ticket prices at Rs 100 for a week starting from August 2nd.

This strategic pricing move aims to attract a larger audience by making the film more accessible while potentially boosting overall ticket sales.

The movie directed by Nag Ashwin has garnered close to 640 crore in India and over Rs 1100 crore worldwide.

This sci-fi epic is refusing to slow down even as it completed a month in theatres, maintaining a steady momentum.

Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2898 AD also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan in the other lead roles.

