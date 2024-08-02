Intense Release Date Poster Of Vijay Deverakonda

Rowdy Vijay Deverakonda is currently busy with his much awaited project with Jersey fame Goutam Tinnanuri VD12. The film is currently in the production stage. This intense action drama shoot progressing at quick pace.

The makers have been working tirelessly with great care and utmost passion to provide a never-before theatrical experience to audiences. Currently, the shoot of the film is completed in the scenic locales of Sri Lanka.

As 60% of the shoot is wrapped up, the movie team has decided to announce the film’s release date. The film will be released grandly in theaters on March 28, 2025. The makers are also planning to unveil the title and first look in August to surprise fans.

Rockstar Anirudh Ravichander known for instant charbusters is scoring the music. Ace Cinematographers Girish Gangadharan & Jomon T John are handling camera, while National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli is editing the film.

VD12 is being bankrolled by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Srikara Studios is presenting the movie.

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯