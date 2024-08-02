Raj Tarun’s Ex-GF Slaps Sekhar Basha With Chappal

In an utter repulsive behaviour, hero Raj Tarun’s ex-GF Lavanya slapped former RJ Sekhar Bhasha with a chappal during a live news debate. Currently, the clip is going viral on the internet, with everyone highlighting why Lavanya is attending TV debates when the case is in police investigation, and how come she took out her sandal to hit the other person taking part in the debate.

Apparently, Sekhar Basha is defending Raj Tarun strongly, and also levying lots of allegations on Lavanya, saying that she’s a heavy-duty drug peddler who got arrested and kept in jail for 45 days. Inside the debate, when Sekhar Basha is saying that Lavanya made even small children get addicted to drugs and expand her business, out of the blue, Lavanya took out her sandal and slapped him over the shoulder with that. This is a shocker of sorts for sure.

Many are wondering why these debates are happening in the first place when the case is being investigated by police. Reports are coming out that Sekhar Bhasha is now heading to a police station to file a complaint against Lavanya for her behaviour.

Tags Raj Tarun

