NTR & Janhvi Kapoor’s melody on AUG 5th

NTR’s most awaited pan-Indian project, ‘Devara,’ directed by Koratala Siva. Janhvi Kapoor is the heroine, while Saif Ali Khan is playing key role. Excitement continues to build after the chartbuster first single ‘Fear Song.’

Continuing the musical promotions, the makers have announced that the film’s second single will be released on August 5th, accompanied by an eye-catching poster. In the poster, NTR and Janhvi Kapoor strike a romantic pose, with NTR looking stylish and Janhvi Kapoor stunning in a white dress.

This melody is choreographed by Bollywood ace choreographer Bosco Martis, known for his viral steps in films like ‘Pathaan,’ ‘War,’ and ‘Fighter.’ Fans are eagerly awaiting this magical melody, and Bosco Martis’s choreography is sure to highlight NTR’s exceptional dance skills.”

Kalyan Ram presents this movie under ‘NTR Arts’ while Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Kosaraju Harikrishna are the producers. NTR Arts and Yuvasudha arts banrkolling the film. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko and others in key roles.

Devara Part 1 will be releasing worldwide grandly on September 27th in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

Tags NTR & Janhvi Kapoor

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯