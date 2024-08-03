Lowest Opener in 15 Years for Hero

The romantic drama Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, directed by Neeraj Pandey and starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, has experienced a disappointing start at the box office. According to reports, the film earned only ₹2 crore on its opening day, marking Devgn’s lowest box office debut since 2009’s All The Best, which earned ₹1.82 crore.

This opening is notably weaker compared to Devgn’s other 2024 releases, Maidaan and Shaitaan, which grossed ₹7.25 crore and ₹15.21 crore, respectively. Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha also underperformed compared to Akshay Kumar’s Sarfira, which made ₹2.4 crore. The film faced tough competition from Janhvi Kapoor and Roshan Mathew’s Ulajh, and had an overall occupancy of just 9.16%, with most of the audience attending the night shows.

The negative critical reception has further dampened the film’s prospects. Despite its star-studded cast, including Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar, the film struggled to attract viewers. It will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run.

