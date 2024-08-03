G2 Stunning Moments: Sesh, Emraan’s Intense Showdown

Adivi Sesh’s much-awaited sequel G2 is set to elevate the Goodhachari franchise to unprecedented heights. With 40% of the filming already complete, the production team has unveiled six stunning moments, on the occasion of the prequel completing 6 years.

The first moment presents Sesh in a dramatic pose, setting the tone for the high-stakes action to come. The second poster features Sesh and Emraan Hashmi, suggesting an intense showdown that will be a central element of the film’s narrative.

In the third poster, Sesh looks fierce and it captures a moment of readiness. The fourth poster shows him in a high-tension scene, searching for his opponents. The fifth poster showcases Sesh standing stylishly and waiting for the right moment. And, the final poster adds an intriguing twist, featuring Sesh in handcuffs.

Collectively, these posters create a vivid preview of the thrilling and multifaceted experience that G2 promises to deliver, hinting at a gripping blend of action, drama, and suspense.

Despite its modest resources, Goodachari achieved a grand scale. Remarkably, the budget allocated for just one action sequence in G2 surpasses the entire budget of its prequel.

Slated for a major release in the latter half of 2025, G2 is directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi. Sesh has co-written the script, alongside his director.

