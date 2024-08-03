Committee Kurrollu garners good buzz through its chartbuster music

If the content is good, small films can make a big impact. That’s why Tollywood makers are focusing on new stories and innovative concepts. Another content-rich film, titled Committee Kurrollu, is set to release on August 9th and promises to evoke nostalgia in the audience with its relatable drama.

Mega producer Niharika Konidela is bankrolling the film under Pink Elephant Pictures, and it will be released grandly by passionate filmmaker Vamsi Nandipati. With its unique title and the promise of youthful exuberance, the movie is steadily capturing the attention of film enthusiasts and young audiences alike.

The buzz has reached new heights with the chart-topping songs. Especially, the beautiful tracks ‘Aa Rojulu Malli Raavu,’ the Jaathara song ‘Sandadi Sandadi,’ and ‘Prema Gaaradi’ have become hits and joined everyone’s favorite playlists. This proves that the director and producer have excellent taste in music.

The heartwarming score in the trailer and teaser has resonated with everyone. The song visuals, frames, and rich production values promise a nostalgic experience in theaters. Committee Kurrollu is written and directed by Yadhu Vamsi, featuring a talented ensemble cast of newcomers and seasoned actors. The film is produced by Padmaja Konidela and Jayalakshmi Adapaka.

