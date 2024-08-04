Double ISMART Trailer: Creates Mass Euphoria

After building so much excitement, the makers of Ustaad Ram starrer Double ISMART unleashed the theatrical trailer. For the first time, director Puri Jagannadh revealed the film’s plotline through the trailer that introduced all the main characters.

As the trailer suggests, the showdown between iSmart Shankar alias Double ISMART and The Big Bull is poised to be a major highlight of the film. A distinctive feature of Ram’s character is the USB port embedded in the back of his head, adding a quirky but crucial element to his new adventure. In contrast, Sanjay Dutt’s character seeks immortality through brain transplantation, setting up a dramatic clash of ambitions.

The trailer generates a palpable mass euphoria, setting high expectations with its expansive story and grand scale of production. Puri Jagannadh’s signature touch is evident, with a well-balanced mix of one-liners, action sequences, romance, and emotional moments. Shiva Linga episode in the final segments is anticipated to be particularly gripping.

Ram commands attention with his flamboyant performance, amplified by a distinctive Hyderabad slang that adds genuineness. Sanjay Dutt’s portrayal of the Big Bull is compelling, with a powerful presence that makes him a formidable antagonist. Kavya Thapar infuses the film with a vibrant touch of glamour, whereas Ali’s track is uproarious.

The cinematography by Sam K Naidu and Gianni Gianneli showcases a dynamic visual style, whereas Mani Sharma’s BGM further enriches the experience. The exceptional production values of Puri Connects ensure a high-quality cinematic presentation. Puri indeed showed his mark in trailer cut as well.

Undoubtedly, the trailer delivers on the substantial hype. We’ll have to wait just 10 days to experience the mass euphoria unfold on the big screen.

