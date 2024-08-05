AAY trailer: Fun Entertainer

Talented producers Bunny Vas and Vidya Koppineedi are all set to bring a wholesome fun entertainer to theatres on Independence Day. Their next film, “AAY,” starring the talented Narne Nithiin of Mad fame and Nayan Sarika in the lead roles will have paid premieres on August 15th.

After the chartbuster songs and hilarious creative videos, the makers launched the theatrical trailer at a grand event in Pithapuram today. The trailer begins with the crazy friendship moments of Narne Nithiin, Rajkumar Kasireddy, and Ankith Koyya, who are known as the Torch Beware Gang in the village.

Narne Nithiin, Ankith Koyya, and Rajkumar Kasireddy shine with their comedic timing. Debutant AnjiK Maniputhra offers a compelling blend of humor and family drama. Amidst this, Karthik falls in love with Funk Pallavi (Nayan Sarika), a character with a completely different personality.

The charming and entertaining moments between Narne Nithiin and Nayan Sarika are standout features. A twist involving caste introduces chaos into Narne Nithiin’s life, affecting his friendships, love, and family. What happens next? To find out what Karthik does for his love and the outcome for his friends, we’ll have to wait until August 15th.

AAY, the ultimate fun entertainer of the season, promises to deliver a delightful experience against the stunning backdrop of Godavari. Narne Nithiin is expected to charm audiences with this nostalgic film.

The film is directed by debutant Anji K Maniputhra. Ace producer Allu Aravind presents it. Kodati Pavan Kalyan will be handing the editing. Art direction is handled by Kiran Kumar Manne while cinematography is by Sameer Kalyani. Ram Miriyala is scoring the music.

