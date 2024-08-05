Mr Bachchan Wrapped Up

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is currently busy shooting for his next film titled Mr Bachchan. The film is gearing up for a grand release on August 15th, on the occasion of Independence day. The film’s promotions are on full swing and in the meantime, the team wrapped up the shoot.

Director Harish Shankar took to X to confirm that the shoot has come to an end. In the final schedule, and on the last day of the shoot, the team wrapped up the shoot of a song with which, the production has come to an end. The post-production works are going on at a full swing.

“And its a wrap for Mr.Bachchan just finished the last day shoot. Super excited to show you premiers on 14th Aug and Grand Release on 15th Aug. i am indebted to My producer ⁦@vishwaprasadtg⁩ gaaru for his unconditional support,” Harish Shankar wrote on X.

The film marks the debut of Bhagyashree as a heroine and Mr Bachchan is the official remake of Hindi film Raid. Vishwaprasad is bankrolling the film under the banner, People Media Factory.

Tags Mr Bachchan

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯