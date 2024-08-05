Watch – A Romantic Song From Devara

‘Devara: Part 1’ is gearing up to be one of the biggest Indian films of 2024, and the anticipation is growing following the success of the first single, “Fear Song,” starring NTR Jr, the Man of Masses. This epic saga will be released worldwide on September 27th.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the sizzling chemistry between NTR and Janhvi Kapoor on screen. Today, the second single from Devara, titled “Chuttamalle,” was released, offering a feast for the eyes and ears.

The song features NTR in a stylish look and Janhvi Kapoor in a stunning appearance. Their simple and sizzling dance moves have certainly ignited the internet. Their on-screen romance is visually captivating, making it a joy for fans to witness their electric chemistry in this sensuous number.

The track opens with Janhvi Kapoor conveying her emotions through enchanting lyrics by Ramajogayya Sastry. The song highlights steamy moments, Janhvi Kapoor’s glamorous look, and NTR’s dance moves at sea shore, choreographed by Bosco Martis. “Chuttamalle” is set to be the sensual melody of the year. With music by Anirudh Ravichander and vocals by Shilpa Rao, this romantic track reaches new heights.

Janhvi Kapoor is playing the female lead and Saif Ali Khan plays key role. Devara Part 1 will be releasing worldwide grandly on September 27th in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. Kalyan Ram presents this movie under ‘NTR Arts’ while Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Kosaraju Harikrishna are the producers. NTR Arts and Yuvasudha arts banrkolling the film.

