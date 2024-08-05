NTR – Prashant Neel #NTR31 Official Launch On August 9

NTR’s Devara is turning heads with the new single released and the actor pairing with Janhvi Kapoor is simply mesmerizing. Meanwhile, here is an update about NTR’s next with Neel, the much-awaited combination.

The movie is now officially being launched on the 9th day of August 2024. The pooja ceremony will be held on that day in Hyderabad. The NTR – Prashant Neel movie is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

The elevations and presentation from the KGF and Salaar director need no introduction. A movie of him directing a powerhouse like NTR is undoubtedly going to be a sensation of all sorts. Earlier Prashant Neel said that this film going to have different emotions, though he did not reveal the genre it belongs to.

The movie is rumored to be titled Dragon, but it has to be known yet if it is the final title.

Tags Dragon NTR Dragon NTR31 Prashant Neel NTR

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯