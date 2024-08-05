Talk: Murari Brings Back Hopes On Re-Releases?

The upcoming re-release of the film, Mahesh Babu’s Murari is generating huge excitement, especially with advance ticket sales already grossing ₹2 crores in the Telugu states four days before the release. This record-breaking pre-sales figure highlights the film’s popularity and the anticipation surrounding its return to theatres.

Originally released in 2001, Murari features Mahesh Babu in a compelling role and is directed by Krishna Vamsi. The film is set to be re-released in 4K resolution on August 9, coinciding with the star’s birthday. This re-release has already made headlines for becoming the fastest Telugu film to collect record amounts from pre-sales. However, this happening is also giving another excitement to distributors.

Previously, many big films of current generation big stars got re-released and they didn’t see success. Even the distribution world thought that re-releases were not working any more. But then, Murari has once again given them some oxygen.

The excitement around Murari is part of a larger trend in the Telugu film industry, where classic films are being brought back to theaters. And it looks like many other re-releases will follow now.

