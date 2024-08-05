Devara Song: Praises For Janhvi, Trolls For Anirudh?

The latest song from the Jr NTR’s upcoming biggie “Devara”, ‘Chuttamalle’ has become a hot topic, particularly for showcasing Janhvi Kapoor’s glamorous performance. The song features her in stunning visuals, captivating audiences with her charm and style. However, while Janhvi’s presence is being praised, the music by Anirudh Ravichander has faced huge backlash.

Many listeners have accused Anirudh of copying the tune from the viral Sri Lankan song “Manike Mage Hithe,” originally performed by Yohani. This comparison has led to widespread trolling on social media, with fans expressing their disappointment over the similarities. Critics have pointed out that the song’s melody feels too familiar, and sounds like a weak work by Anirudh, unlike his crazy originals.

Additionally, the chemistry between Janhvi Kapoor and her co-star Jr NTR has also come under scrutiny. Some fans have noted a lack of connection between the two in the song, adding to the mixed reviews it has received. Despite these criticisms, Janhvi’s glamorous portrayal along with that tempting waist treat is shaking the tinsel town, drawing attention even amid the controversy surrounding the music.

On the whole, while Devara’s latest song showcases Janhvi Kapoor’s temptation, Anirudh Ravichander’s work is being questioned for originality, making it a topic of both admiration and debate among fans and critics alike.

