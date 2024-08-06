OG: Move On From ‘Hungry Cheetah’, New Video Coming

The Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Powerstar Pawan Kalyan has promised his fans that they will soon be able to watch his upcoming film #OG. He assured them that they would enjoy it, but the release has been rescheduled to early 2025 as he needs more time to complete the shooting.

The excitement around #OG has been building, especially after the release of the teaser titled “Hungry Cheetah.” This teaser, which debuted on Pawan Kalyan’s birthday last year, showcased an action-packed glimpse of the film and left fans eager for more.

Stunning visuals and intense sequences crafted by Sujeeth, highlighting Pawan Kalyan’s character, Ojas Gambheera, along with Thaman’s terrific background score made Hungry Cheetah a massive success. As fans anticipate the next update, director Sujeeth is working on a new video preview set to be released on September 2nd, as a birthday tribute to Pawan Kalyan.

Many thought that #OG would be out by this time, but unfortunately, they should wait longer for the film. For that reason, Sujeeth is said to be working hard to showcase the new teaser of the film, which will surely stun them big time. And we know how Thaman will fire up all the cylinders when it comes to delivering music for Pawan Kalyan. Let’s wait for it.

