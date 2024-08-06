Committee Kurrollu would offer a nostalgic trip

Mega producer Niharika Konidela is bankrolling the upcoming film Committee Kurrollu under Pink Elephant Pictures, with the passionate filmmaker Vamsi Nandipati overseeing its grand release on August 9th.

The teaser, trailer, and release trailer have all resonated with audiences. The song visuals, frames, and rich production values promise a nostalgic experience in theaters, giving off a strong ‘content-rich’ film vibe.

Thanks to creative promotional efforts and compelling content, the film’s buzz has surged to a new level. At the pre-release event yesterday, the team expressed massive confidence in the film.

Heroes Sai Durga Tej and Adivi Sesh praised the team’s efforts, while Varun Tej, who viewed the film, assured it would offer audiences a nostalgic trip.

Committee Kurrollu is written and directed by Yadhu Vamsi and features a talented ensemble cast of newcomers and seasoned actors. The film is produced by Padmaja Konidela and Jayalakshmi Adapaka.

Tags Committee Kurrollu

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯