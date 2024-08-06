Kalki: Smart Pricing At Right Timing

Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, has become a big hit at the box office. The film’s success proves the fact that audiences are always ready to encourage films with good content at a lower price. Initially, the film ran at hiked rates for the first two weeks. Despite these high ticket prices, many audiences continue to watch the film in theatres.

With the positive word of mouth spreading that the film is a visual spectacle and can be witnessed only in theatres, many viewers continued to see the film at usual rates.

The lack of significant competition at the box office also favored Kalki 2898 AD. After the movie’s theatrical run hit one month, the Kalki team introduced another strategy: reducing ticket prices from the usual rate, allowing audiences to watch the film for just one hundred rupees.

The strategy helped the film gain more audiences. Kalki 2898 AD maintained good occupancy rates even 40 days after its release. This was evident as over 10,000 tickets were sold on BookMyShow on a single Monday, which usually does not happen.

In the five weeks since Kalki 2898 AD was released, no other film generated positive buzz or performed well at the box office. This worked to Kalki’s advantage. The film remained the box office leader due to its positive word of mouth, lack of competition, and reduced ticket prices.

Although the revenue per ticket might decrease, increased occupancy can boost overall profits. Other major films could also benefit from adopting this model.

