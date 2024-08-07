Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Getting Engaged?

There have been a lot of hints and rumors that the actors Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have been seeing each other for some time.

In what could be called a strong report, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita are getting engaged this week.

Chay and Sobhita are rumored to be in a relationship and a few random pictures from their abroad vacation hinted at the same.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha got married in 2017 and the couple called it quits in October 2021.

Sobhita and Chay have not acted together in any movie so far. It is heard that Nagarjuna will make it official once the engagement event is done.

