ChaySo Engagement: Star Designer Gives Andhra Touch

It is safe to say that the engagement of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala is the biggest entertainment news of the country today, taking everyone by surprise. The news was unofficially shared via entertainment portals in the wee hours of August 8. Around noon, Nagarjuna took to his social media to share pictures of the happy couple from their engagement, which precisely took place at 9:42 am.

A little later in the afternoon, renowned celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra shared that he has designed the outfits for the couple on their engagement day. After congratulating Chay and Sobhita, Manish Malhotra has delved deep into the story behind their outfits, as well as the design philosophies that shaped them.

Speaking about Sobhita’s look, Manish writes, “Draped in a medley of textile specially sourced from the weaving communities of Andhra Pradesh, Sobhita was keen that this personal moment reflect her roots as well as pay homage to its rich traditions. She is wearing Uppada silk (from the region Uppada, Andhra Pradesh) in the golden blush colour of the Kanakaambaram, a traditional temple flower commonly worn in the hair by Telugu women as well as the eternal Padmam (lotus).”

Famous artist and filmmaker Bapu had also played a role in influencing Sobhita distinct, rooted and inspired trousseau. “The silhouette, referenced from paintings of iconic Telugu artist ‘Bapu’ – is a derivation of the classic half-saree style worn by young women of South India,” writes Manish.

Sharing details of Chay’s custom made outfit, Manish writes, “Naga Chaitanya is wearing our interpretation of the classic Pattu pancha, laalchi and kanduva- a traditional 3 piece set worn by the men of Andhra Pradesh. The elegance of ivory brocade and muted gold tussar silk is complimented with accents of dori work in antique gold zari.”

It looks like Chay and Sobhita’s engagement was a traditional yet classy affair that was intimate and meaningful in equal measure. The couple is a picture of happiness and bliss at the moment.

