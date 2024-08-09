Mr Bachchan Censor: RT-Harish’s Mass Bonanza!

Mr Bachchan, helmed by Harish Shankar and featuring Ravi Teja in the lead role, has successfully completed its censoring process and been awarded a U/A certificate. The film, have a runtime of 2 hours and 38 minutes.

According to censor reports, the first half of the film offers a love story set in a village backdrop, featuring Ravi Teja and Bhagyashri Borse. Harish Shankar has infused the movie with vintage charm, and the inclusion of classic songs adds a nostalgic touch. Satya’s track is also expected to be entertaining.

The second half of the film is noted for its brisk and gripping pace, especially the intense face-off between Ravi Teja and Jagapathi Babu, which is anticipated to captivate audiences. Both Ravi Teja and Jagapathi Babu are said to have come up with power-packed performances.

The director strategically positioned two mass songs, one each in the first and second halves to enhance the film’s energetic vibe and maintain viewer engagement throughout. Additionally, a surprise element in the second half is set to astonish the audience. TG Vishwa Prasad has invested in a substantial budget for the film, ensuring that its richness and high production values are evident throughout.

Mr Bachchan is set to be a Mass Bonanza, showcasing the dynamic combination of Ravi Teja and Harish Shankar.

Tags Mr Bachchan

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯