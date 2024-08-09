Leaked Story of Thalapathy Vijay’s GOAT!

The most-awaited release of this year in the Tamil film industry is Thalapathy Vijay’s Greatest of All Time (GOAT), directed by Venkat Prabhu. This movie is all set for a grand release on September 5. Vijay plays a dual role in the movie. The teasers and songs didn’t reveal anything about story, making people more curious about it.

Now, a movie page revealed the film’s synopsis on its website. Going by it, the film is an action thriller based on the 2004 Moscow Metro bombing, where a man detonates a bomb in a crowded subway, resulting in the death of many people. The aftermath of that incident is the main crux of the movie.

This plot looks interesting and increases hype around the film. Venkat Prabhu is known for delivering engaging action thrillers and thus, there are high expectations on GOAT. The movie features Sneha and Meenakshi Choudhary in other lead roles. Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Ajmal Ameer and Jayaram are playing key roles in it. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for this movie.

Tags Vijay

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯