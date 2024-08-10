Bharateeyudu 2 on Netflix – Charan Fans Worried!

The streaming of Bharateeyudu 2 on Netflix has led to a wave of trolling on social media, particularly Twitter. Many users are criticizing certain scenes in the film, calling them “clownism” and questioning the direction of Shankar. This negative feedback highlights the divide among viewers regarding the film’s content and execution.

Bharateeyudu 2 aka Indian 2, directed by Shankar and starring Kamal Haasan, has received mixed reviews since its release.

While some fans appreciate the film’s themes and performances, others have found fault with its newest killer martial art, Varma Kalai scenes, leading to harsh reactions online. The trolling has intensified now that the film is available for a wider audience on Netflix, prompting many to share their thoughts and criticisms.

Amidst these trolls, fans of Ram Charan are expressing concern about his upcoming film, Game Changer, which is also directed by Shankar.

With Indian 2 facing backlash, they are worried about whether Game Changer will also receive a similar response in case if Shankar included such ‘clownism’ scenes. With Dil Raju declaring the Christmas release for Game Changer, for now, the Global Star’s fans are waiting with bated breath.

