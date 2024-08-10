My Son Might Compose For My Film -Nani

Popular Telugu star Nani recently shared his thoughts about his upcoming film, Saripodhaa Sanivaram, which translates to “Saturday is not enough?” He expressed his fondness for Saturdays, describing them as a special day in his life.

In a special interview with a news daily, Nani stated that Saturdays have always been a relief day for him, a time to relax before the week starts again. He recalls how, as a child, Saturdays felt exciting because they led into a Sunday, which was a day off from school. Now, he is excited to celebrate this day with the release of his new movie.

When asked about his son, Nani mentioned that his son’s feelings about Saturdays are quite different. While he used to attend school and look forward to holidays, his son enjoys going to school. Nani’s son is involved in various activities, including music and skating and is particularly passionate about music and has even started learning the piano.

Nani joked about the possibility of his son composing music for his films in the future, given his enthusiasm for music. “A child can learn piano only if they have an extreme interest. Now that he’s playing it, maybe one day he might compose music for my movie”, Nani adds.

As “Saripodhaa Sanivaram” prepares for its release on August 29, 2024, Nani’s excitement for the film and his son’s budding talents are interesting.

Tags Nani son Saripoda Sanivaaram

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯