Niharika Konidela Getting A ‘Mega’ Applause

Mega Daughter Niharika Konidela has made a great move and that is nothing but the film “Committee Kurrollu” that was released other day. This movie shows that she is a very good producer for a reason, and that’s why appreciation is being showered on her.

Apparently, Committee Kurrollu is about friendship and village life. People really like the movie because it feels real and relatable. The culture of the rural Godavari districts is vividly explored. While the credits go to the director for sure, definitely the one who invested money on the concept needs to be admired. One of the best things about the movie is that Niharika picked mostly new actors. This gives young people a chance to show their talent in the movie industry. It’s great that a new producer, a first-timer with a feature film, helps new actors get started in their careers.

The movie looks and feels very high-quality. The visuals are beautiful and the whole movie is made very well. This makes the story even more interesting and enjoyable to watch. That’s where Niharika’s production values are getting highlighted. On the other hand, the mega daughter worked hard to promote her movie so that lots of people would see it. Her efforts paid off because the movie had good openings and people are talking about it positively.

As people continue to love “Committee Kurrollu”, it shows that Niharika Konidela is a very talented producer. People are excited to see what other great movies she will make in the future.

