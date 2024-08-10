What Now! RaPo Become Lean, Mean Machine

Handsome hunk Ram Pothineni is always regarded as one of the true blue chocolate boys in Tollywood. But this time, he has moulded into lean and mean look.

Earlier, when Ram was filming for Skanda his body weight was at 86 kilos. Then, Ram had to on-board Double Ismart and start the shooting for the climax portion. So in a span of two months, he underway 18 kilos weight loss.

Now, Ram has shared a picture of his chiseled look and he looks dashing in the same. “Disappear-Reaplear” Ram captioned these pics.

It is heard from sources that Ram underwent this makeover in a clean and natural manner. He followed a clean diet and all natural foods to achieve this. He has thus shown that such a ripped transformation can be achieved through clean eating and without the use of steroids.

Normally, we see trainer pushing the subject to work hard. But Ram being a fitness freak himself, has reportedly pushed his trainer to the limit to attain this look.

The chiseled new look of Ram has caught the attention on social media already and he has thrown a major fitness standard with the same. He has given virtually his everything for Double Ismart.

The Puri directorial is set for release on the 15th of August and it marks Ram’s return to the mass genre.

Tags Ram Pothineni RaPo

