Rushikonda Palace to serve as AP’s Falukanama Palace?

The whopping 500 Crore extravagant palace in Rushikonda, which triggered a political storm in Andhra Pradesh when the new government led by NDA parties opened its closed doors immediately after coming to power in June this year, is most likely to be transformed into a tourist spot on the similar lines of the iconic Falukanama palace in Hyderabad.

Though the government hasn’t yet finalized the purpose for which this palatial building will be used, Bheemili MLA Ghanta Srinivas Rao hinted that there is no other option but to convert it into a tourist attraction and recoup the money splurged by the previous government.

Despite getting so many suggestions from different quarters to use the building for an official stay or as a conventional centre, the government has reportedly felt that it not a viable idea to utilise the building for such purpose. It is planning to turn the palace into a recreational spot with hotel and other tourist activities.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is in a big dilemma on how to put the plushy bunglow to effective use. In a recent meeting, he said that he is yet to decide on the purpose for which this bungalow can be used. This clearly hints that the government is clueless about arriving at a plan because the palace was built to accommodate the residence of Jagan Mohan Reddy.

As the maintenance costs turn out to be very expensive given the lavishness and the enormous size, it will be a challenging task for the government to break-even if at all they open it for public activities.

