NTR garu loved AAY Trailer – Narne Nithin

Fun entertainer “AAY” is coming from renowned GA2 Pictures banner, known for producing successful movies. Narne Nithin, the dynamic young actor who impressed audiences with “Mad,” is paired with Nayan Sarika in this film. Anji K. Maniputhra makes his directorial debut with “AAY,” while Bunny Vas and Vidya Koppineedi are producing the movie under the supervision of esteemed producer Allu Arvind.

The film is set to release on August 15. On this occasion, hero Narne Nithin shared insights about the film with the media. He said, “Despite many films releasing on August 15, we believe we have the audience we need. It has been a while since a fun Godavari backdrop movie was released, and we are confident that the audience will enjoy this one.”

He added, “The film “AAY” conveys the message that friendship is more important than caste and religion, emphasizing that nothing is greater than true friendship. He continued,”NTR has seen the trailer and enjoyed the comedy. It was gratifying to receive positive feedback from him after watching the movie.”

