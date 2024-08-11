Trailer: Will ‘Mufasa’ pose a threat to Tollywood?

Mufasa: The Lion King is one of the most beloved franchises worldwide. The film is being dubbed into regional Indian languages, and the Telugu versions have always received a positive response.

Now, the upcoming film in the franchise will showcase the tragic death of Mufasa at the hands of his brother Scar. And then, we have come to know that Mufasa’s son Simba will fight to reclaim his rightful place as the King of the Jungle. This power game is going to be interesting

The new film will also give us glimpses of Mufasa’s backstory. Barry Jenkins is the film’s director, and he crafted the story to explore Mufasa’s rise to become the jungle king.

The movie will feature a stellar cast, including key roles for Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Tiffany Boone, Kagiso Lediga, and Preston Nyman. It is scheduled for a grand release on December 20th, which falls around Christmas Eve, giving the film a decent advantage in theatres.

The film will be released worldwide, and the Telugu version will be decently released. Films like Pushpa and Robinhood are scheduled for release in December. However, Pushpa will be released in the first week of December, and by the time Mufasa hits the screens, Pushpa might display his dominance.

We have to see if more Telugu films will join the December race.

