Ayudha Puja & A Mass Song From Devara

Devara is one of the most exciting movies in recent times. Starring NTR in the titular role, the film, directed by Koratala Siva, will be highly exciting in the coming days. The film’s shoot is currently in progress, and we have an interesting update on the shoot’s progress.

If the reports are believed to be true, the Devara team is shooting a song. Multiple important songs in the film raise curiosity around the film. Recently, there was a scoop about the Ayudha Puja song that will be a major attraction.

Contrary to the reports, the team currently shoots the Ayudha Puja song in the night setup. The song is reportedly coming out well, and the team is happy with the output. Additionally, lyricist Ramajogaiah Sastry has provided another update regarding the mass number.

When a fan asked about the shoot of the Mass number, Ramjo replied saying that the shoot will take place within this month itself. The team wants to finish the talkie part at the earliest.

Also starring Saif Ali Khan and Jahnvi Kapoor, Devara Part One will be released on the 27th of September.

Tags Devara

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯