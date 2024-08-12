RRR Writer’s Phone Call To Puri Made Him Emotional

Vijayendra Prasad has huge love and respect for Puri Jagannath and he himself revealed it during an interview with Ali. Vijayendra Prasad mentioned that he had Puri’s photo as his mobile wallpaper. The depth of this admiration was highlighted once again during the pre-release event of Double iSmart.

Following Liger’s disappointment, Puri received a phone call from Vijayendra Prasad. In that conversation, Vijayendra Prasad expressed his concern, stating that it pained him to see a director of Puri’s caliber face setbacks. He advised Puri to share his next film’s story with him before proceeding, offering to provide suggestions if needed.

Puri shared this story and shared how Vijayendra Prasad showed such care and concern for him. Puri Jagannadh, however, decided to work on Double iSmart, without revealing the story to Vijayendra Prasad, and was determined to craft a successful film that would speak for itself.

Puri acknowledged that it’s disheartening when a talented director like him, known for creating trendsetting films like Pokiri and Idiot, produces a movie that doesn’t resonate, like Liger. However, the confidence and energy displayed by the Double iSmart team have fueled expectations that this film will mark a significant comeback for Puri.

Starring Ram Pothineni in the lead role, the film will release on August 15th.

