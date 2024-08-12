Most Violent Intro Glimpse Loading?

Devara is one of the highly exciting projects in the recent times. Starring Jr NTR in the lead role, the film is directed by Koratala Siva. The film is releasing in two parts. Saif Ali Khan will be seen in the film, playing the role of an antagonist.

On the occasion of Saif Ali Khan’s birthday on August 15th, the makers are planning to release an most violent intro glimpse of the actor from the movie. Saif Ali Khan’s look has been revealed by the makers already and it impressed everyone.

The team is currently filming the Ayudha Puja song from the movie and they are happy with the way it is progressing. The team will also film a mass number soon. The shoot is going to get completed soon and the focus will be entirely shifted to the post-production works.

Jahnvi Kapoor marks her debut in Telugu cinema with the film and the film’s first part is scheduled for a grand release on September 27th.

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯